Fox News’ Brit Hume Blasts Trump’s Nasty Mueller Death Comments: Makes People ‘Hate Him’

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume blasted President Donald Trump on Saturday for his nasty comments about the death of former special counsel Robert Mueller.

After news broke Saturday of Mueller’s death at the age of 81, Trump posted to Truth Social, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Mueller famously oversaw the investigation into accusations of ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. He released the Mueller Report in 2019, that produced 37 indictments; seven guilty pleas or convictions; and “compelling evidence” that the president obstructed justice “on multiple occasions.” In addition, Mueller referred 14 criminal matters to the Justice Department.

Trump repeatedly called the investigation a “witch hunt” and claimed “Total EXONERATION” after the report was published.

Reaction to Trump’s comments have been predictably harsh from Democrats, but at least one conservative joined in the condemnation.

Hume posted to X, “This is the kind of stuff Trump does that makes people not just oppose him but hate him. There was no need to say anything.”

This is the kind of stuff Trump does that makes people not just oppose him but hate him. There was no need to say anything. https://t.co/nrWjtq4YXc — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 21, 2026

MS NOW spoke with Republican Senator John Kennedy (LA) Saturday, who gave a mixed review of Mueller’s career.

“In his earlier days, he served very honorably,” Kennedy said of Mueller. “His last public service, I think he was used by some of his colleagues. It was clear from his public testimony that he had no business being in charge of an investigation that large.”

“He wasn’t calling the shots,” Kennedy added.

Mueller’s career included serving as the sixth director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013.

And MS NOW reported that “At a time when many young men were trying to avoid serving in Vietnam, Mueller not only volunteered for the Marines after graduating from Princeton but he spent a year waiting for an injured knee to heal so he could serve.” He received both the Bronze Star for heroism and a Purple Heart.

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