Newly-Minted CBS News Contributor Andrew Huberman Tells Bill Maher: It’s ‘So Obvious’ Epstein ‘Didn’t Kill Himself’

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Health expert and new CBS News contributor Andrew Huberman made it clear he does not buy the official story that sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison during an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast on Monday.

“He was killed,” Huberman said. “It’s so obvious he was killed and didn’t kill himself.”

He shared his opinion on Epstein’s demise midway through a discussion on Epstein’s seedy connections and crimes. Maher did not say anything after Huberman made the comment, allowing his guest to speak for another minute as he listed two suicides — one by an alleged Epstein victim and another by Al Seckel, who was married to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister — that he believed were fishy.

“It very well could be that that these deaths are legitimately suspicious,” Maher said a moment later.

The pair discussed Epstein for about 10 minutes at the end of the episode. Maher argued it was easy to understand how Epstein had access to so many A-listers when you realize one thing — “he’s a pimp.”

“I can’t believe I have to explain this to everybody. He’s a pimp, okay,” Maher continued. “There are people in this world — a lot of them who are very achievement-oriented, shall we say, in their field, which is either science or finance — who have zero clue how to get a female human into bed.”

“Oh, so you think these guys were just too dweeby to get laid.”

“Correct,” Maher said.

Huberman said a few minutes later the “part that makes no sense” to him is how people were “overlooking the fact that he was a pedophile.” Just knowing that Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008 should have made him radioactive from that point forward, Huberman said.

His appearance on Maher’s show comes after CBS News announced Huberman as one of 19 new contributors in January. Huberman was signed by new CBS News boss Bari Weiss after he has built a massive following in recent years based on his research-based health and wellness advice, with his YouTube channel now boasting 7.43 million subscribers.

Watch him and Maher above.

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