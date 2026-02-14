Bill Maher Reveals to CNN That Trump ‘Yells’ at Him Over Text Following Their White House Dinner

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talk about timing.

Bill Maher revealed to CNN that President Donald Trump routinely texts him following their much-publicized dinner at the White House last year — and that the president scolds him for remaining a member of the “lunatic left.”

Maher shared that detail in an interview with CNN’s Elex Michaelson that was posted to YouTube on Saturday — only a few hours after Trump absolutely shredded Maher for being a “highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT.”

The Real Time host said liberals got real upset with him last year when he reported Trump is “very different” in person.

“Don’t you get it. He operates everything out of a personal relationship. You have to have a personal relationship,” Maher said. “Trust me, he’s not upstairs reading the briefing books.”

He said that his three hour dinner with Trump last March and the president’s uber-friendly meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) prove that’s the case.

“You hear from him sometimes, afterwards, right? Does he text you?” Michaelson asked.

“Yes! Yelling at me!” Maher said.

Michaelson laughed and followed up, “What does he say?”

“You’re still part of the lunatic left,” Maher said. “He watches, he gets it, that I didn’t change… it’s just better. Because then I can say something back. and it becomes a conversation.”

Michaelson’s interview was supposed to run on the Friday episode of The Story Is but got pushed to next week. Coincidentally, Michaelson shared clips of it on X — and posted the full YouTube link — right after Trump lambasted Maher on Truth Social.

Here was part of Trump’s lengthy post:

[Maher] was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a “Vodka Tonic.” He said to me, “I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.” In one respect, it was somewhat endearing! Anyway, we had a great dinner, it was quick, easy, and he seemed to be a nice guy and, for his first show after our dinner, he was very respectful about our meeting — But with everything I have done in bringing our Country back from “OBLIVION,” why wouldn’t he be? But then I noticed his show started to devolve into the same old story — Very boring, ANTI TRUMP, no mention of the PERFECT Border, Lowest Crime in 125 years, the Mass Removal of Stone Cold Criminals, the 50,000 DOW, the 7,000 S&P (Both Highest Ever!), Least Number of Murders since 1900, Venezuela, “Midnight Hammer,” Soleimani DEAD, al-Baghdadi DEAD, Lowest Inflation in YEARS (1.2% for last three months!), the Rebuilding of our Military, Eight War Stoppages, and on, and on, and on! In any event, it was a total waste of time for me to have this jerk at the White House.

Watch Maher’s interview above, via CNN.

