Bill O’Reilly Slams Struggling Americans Who Are ‘Yowling About High Prices’

OK, final thought. Um, record high in the stock market. You may know that. Oil prices coming down. That was easily predictable. And they’ll continue to drop. We hope they go below $70 a barrel.

Now, the American oil companies will take their sweet time because they want to make as much money as possible, from us, dropping at the pump, but it’ll happen. But the most important thing is that, about 40% of Americans have no stocks, no mutual funds, no IRA, nothing.

Okay. 58% according to Gallup have stocks. This is how you grow your money in a capitalist society.

Now if you don’t have any stocks, what deduce do you think is going to happen to you when you get older? What do you think that the government is going to provide a comfortable living for you? Is that what you think?

You’ll get Social Security, but that eeks by. You want to live in a trailer?

Stock market is the way to amass capital. And I’m not a speculator. I just tell my guys, I have a financial advisor and you know, you have to have one by the S&P, the Standard & Poors. That means that by and just hold it. My portfolio is doing great because Trump, his policies, appeal to the big companies, but 40% of Americans don’t participate in capitalism and a lot of them are yowling about high prices?

Come on. You get 4% inflation here. Live in the real world. So you younger people, you got to get into the stock market. Don’t take big risks. Go with the conservative stuff. Final thought.