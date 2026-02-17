Bizarre New RFK Jr Video Features Shirtless Secretary Climbing Into Tub in Jeans

A bizarre new video shared by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. depicts himself and singer Kid Rock working out together.

“I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” declared Kennedy in an X post featuring the video, which begins with the two shirtless men — Kennedy in jeans and Rock in shorts — smiling for the camera together before the words, “Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock’s ROCK OUT WORK OUT” appear on screen.

As Rock’s “Bawitdaba” plays in the background, images of the pair walking into a gym, an eagle soaring overhead, racecars, Rock standing in a kitchen, Kennedy eating with the artist standing over his shoulder, and them holding a American flag in front of a small-scale Statue of Liberty on the edge of a lavish pool flash on screen.

I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD. pic.twitter.com/PkK8IfkPU4 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 17, 2026

The pair then go on to perform a variety of common lifts and exercises together. Eventually, they lose their shirts to enter the sauna, where they take turns on a bike machine and doing push-ups. Rock flips off the camera.

In what is perhaps the video’s most notable moment, the still jean-clad Kennedy submerges himself in what appears to be a cold plunge tub. They go on to play a game of pickle ball together before enjoying glasses of whole milk in the pool.

Already, the reactions are rolling in:

Curious to know how many taxpayer dollars were spent making this? https://t.co/fs6VFR6Wkb pic.twitter.com/3Rt8CIxAKt — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) February 17, 2026

A coworker (who is super jacked) told me that when you see someone wearing jeans in the gym, you know that person means business. He may be right. https://t.co/VvJu7crEUI — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@Kristinawong) February 17, 2026

Not the jeans in the gym and sauna! https://t.co/v7GoxTsEIw — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 17, 2026

No words for this…. https://t.co/QxiLQMCyIl — Gabrielle M. Etzel (@UnvarnishedGME) February 17, 2026

