Did George W. Bush Shade Trump’s Character? CNN Panel Debates

CNN’s NewsNight panel debated on Monday night whether or not former President George W. Bush’s President’s Day essay lauding George Washington was a swipe at President Donald Trump.

Host Abby Phillip introduced the topic, noting the “piece out on Substack that says, ‘Our first president could have remained all-powerful but chose not to — twice. In doing so, he set a standard for all presidents to live up to. Washington modeled what it means to put the good of the nation over self-interest and selfish ambition.” She continued reading from Bush’s article:

‘He embodied integrity and modeled why it’s worth aspiring to. He carried himself with dignity and self-restraint, honoring the office without allowing it to become invested with near-mythical powers.’ That’s what, back in the day, we would have called a subtweet directed at one Donald Trump. And it’s not a new observation about the founding father, but I just wonder — I mean, is he right that Trump is really kind of pushing back and defying the George Washington model for the presidency?

“Well, I read the essay, and I thought it was a wonderful essay celebrating George Washington, who’s an incredible founding father. And then I saw the headlines about Bush subtly jabs Trump. I didn’t pick up on that at all from the essay. I think he’s honoring a founding father on Presidents’ Day. I really — unless you really hate Trump, I don’t think you would interpret it that way – as anti-Trump rhetoric,” pushed back the New York Post’s Lydia Moynihan.

Phillip replied, “Do you see the contrast? I mean, do you see the contrast?”

“You know, I kind of buy into the idea that the office itself is above all the rhetoric and all the — you know, George Washington didn’t have to deal with social media; there was none. And so those words are very inspiring, but we’re in different times now. And I think the important thing to do, at least from my perspective, is I watch all this — whatever you wanna call it — and I ask myself, is there any policy in there?” replied Kevin O’Leary, adding:

Because really what the American people want is some guidance on what is coming next that affects their lives. And I think it’s important to respect the office. I always have, and I’m trying to be bipartisan when I say this. But there are a lot of things that we focus on that really have nothing to do with the average person’s day. And I think they need more respect. I deal with them. I’ve got all these companies with people struggling to survive, and we hit them with crazy stuff. It doesn’t help put cereal in the bowl.

Phillip concluded, “Well, I think that may be why people are wondering why Trump keeps wanting to name things after himself. Why he’s focused on building ballrooms — that’s what all real estate guys do. Can I say this? That’s not what all presidents do, and I think this is the point about the Washington thing, right? It’s the thing about George Washington. Forget about social media. George Washington could have decided to model himself after a king.”

