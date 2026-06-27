CNN Host Reminds Republican Lawmaker The Housing Bill Trump Refused To Sign Has Bipartisan Support

CNN’s Omar Jimenez pressed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) Saturday over why he was prioritizing President Donald Trump’s SAVE America Act over the bipartisan housing bill that still awaits Trump’s signature.

Trump is demanding that Senate Republicans pass the voter I.D. bill before he’ll sign any other legislation, including the housing bill. He reportedly told House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) last week that “nobody gives a f*ck about housing.”

“You came out very strongly this week, calling out the Senate over the SAVE America Act, and you were one of 25 Republicans who signed a letter vowing to vote no on any Senate bills until this legislation is passed,” Jimenez began on CNN Newsroom. “You also voted no on the bipartisan housing bill as part of that. And I just wonder, is the SAVE Act worth putting aside something designed to directly help the American people when so many people are hurting right now?”

“If you look at the polling, the overwhelming majority of the American people, 80% — whether they are an independent voter, a Democrat, or a Republican voter — they want voter I.D. in federal elections. I mean, this is just common sense,” Donalds said, before recounting all the places where it’s required to present photo I.D.

“And the only people who don’t want to see it happen are congressional Democrats, because congressional Democrats do not want to make sure that we are protecting the franchise of voting for the American people,” Donalds added. “Quite frankly, I think that’s sick.”

Jimenez argued, “But, congressman…it’s not just Democrats here on the housing side of things, for example. This was a bipartisan effort…The problem that that’s sort of working to solve or working to make better in your eyes — we don’t have evidence of widespread voter fraud proven through the courts. We have evidence that people are struggling to buy homes in this country and are struggling to make ends meet.”

“I have to give credit to Gov. [Ron] DeSantis (R) in the Florida legislature, because Florida has passed its version of the SAVE America Act, making sure that if somebody goes to register to vote in our elections, they have to demonstrate proof that they are an American citizen before they even register,” Donalds said, adding, “And we have Democrat senators who don’t want to protect it because they want an ambivalent, wide-open system where you’re not quite sure.”

“I won’t go down the full rabbit hole, but some have argued that essentially the problem that you’re trying to solve hurts too many people that might be trying to vote,” Jimenez argued.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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