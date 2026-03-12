President Donald Trump reportedly told House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) that “nobody gives a f*ck about housing” in reference to a Senate bill addressing the very issue.

Punchbowl News, citing four people familiar with the situation, reported this week that Johnson told Republican leaders that in his private conversation with Trump, the president dismissed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which is set to be voted on in the Senate on Wednesday.

The legislation, from Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), aims to reduce restrictions around home buying. The bill is meant to “make it easier to build and afford housing, including modernizing outdated government programs, lowering costs by removing unnecessary federal requirements, and increasing local flexibility over housing decisions.”

The president, however, appears to have bigger worries with the strikes on Iran and his ongoing push for Congress to pass the SAVE Act, legislation that would require voter ID to vote, among other things. Trump recently called the SAVE Act the “most popular bill” he’s ever seen before Congress.

House Republicans are threatening to force a formal negotiation on the housing legislation, which could essentially unravel a bill that already has bipartisan support.

I think we’ll just stay the course, get the housing bill completed and, hopefully, this will still be one of those things that [Trump] can look at and say, this can be a victory for us,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), meanwhile, said that if the legislation doesn’t pass this round, he doesn’t believe it will ever have a chance.

“I will tell you, if we don’t pass it this time, it’s going to be very difficult,” he said.

