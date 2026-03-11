CNN Reporter Straight-Up Asks Trump ‘Do You Take Responsibility’ For Killing Children In School Attack

CNN White House correspondent Kristen Holmes straight-up asked President Donald Trump “do you take responsibility” for the attack that killed schoolchildren in Iran amid a new report blaming the US for the strike.

Trump has been trying to blame Iran for the strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh all-girls elementary school in Minab that killed, at most recent count, at least 175 people — including 160 children —on the first day of Trump’s Iran operation.

But according to new reports, a military investigation has determined that the U.S. is responsible for the strike.

Trump took questions from reporters on the North Lawn of the White House as he departed for Ohio, and Holmes confronted him almost immediately over the strike:

CNN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT KRISTEN HOLMES: A new report shows– a new report says that a military investigation has found that the United States struck the school in Iran. As commander-in-chief, do you take responsibility for that?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: That is what? What did– CNN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT KRISTEN HOLMES: As commander-in-chief, do you t– PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: For what? CNN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT KRISTEN HOLMES: For the strike on the school in Iran? A new report says the military investigation has found it was the United States that struck the school. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I don’t know about it.

According to the New York Times, multiple government sources confirm the investigation found the strike was the result of a “targeting mistake”:

The Feb. 28 strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school building was the result of a targeting mistake by the U.S. military, which was conducting strikes on an adjacent Iranian base of which the school building was formerly a part, the preliminary investigation found. Officers at U.S. Central Command created the target coordinates for the strike using outdated data provided by the Defense Intelligence Agency, people briefed on the investigation said. Officials emphasized that the findings are preliminary and that there are important unanswered questions about why the outdated information had not been double checked.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!