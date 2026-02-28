WATCH: Video of Girls’ School Iranian Media Claims Hit By US/Israel Strike, Killing 50+

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reported the death toll in a strike on a girls’ elementary school has risen to 57 students, according to ABC News.

Tasim cited the local governor in Minab, Iran, where the school is located, saying 60 others have been injured during the U.S.-Israeli military operation on Saturday.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer aired video of the alleged aftermath, saying, “Iranian state media is reporting that this is a girls’ school hit by a strike in southern Iran, according to a regional governor, at least 63 students were killed, 92 injured, with more trapped under the rubble. CNN has not independently verified that report.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted a photo to X, writing, “The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered.

The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered. pic.twitter.com/AVqiuolgWm — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 28, 2026

At 2:30 AM Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump posted an eight-minute video announcement saying that the United States was in the process of attacking Iran and urging Iranians to “take over your government.”

Trump said the mission was “massive and ongoing” in order to dismantle Tehran’s military and nuclear capabilities.

