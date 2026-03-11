Fox News Isn’t Covering Trump’s Iran War — It’s Covering for It

Retired Gen. Charles Wald had a word for it.

“One glitch with a girls’ school,” he told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, “which was really sad.”

The strike Wald was describing killed roughly 170 Iranian schoolchildren. The U.S. military now believes the missile that hit the school was likely an American Tomahawk — a finding that has raised serious questions about the conduct of the operation and the early explanations offered about what happened. It also raises questions about President Donald Trump’s previous insistence that Iran itself was responsible for the deaths of its own school children, a claim he’s since admitted to knowing little about.

Outside the Fox News ecosystem, the story has quickly become a defining moral crisis of the conflict — the kind of moment that forces a reckoning about what this war is and what it is costing. On Fox News, it was a “glitch,” briefly noted and quickly folded back into a larger narrative of American military success.

Wald’s remark was not an aberration. It captured something structural about how Fox has chosen to cover Trump’s war with Iran — not by ignoring the worst developments outright, but by acknowledging them briefly and then moving the conversation back toward effectiveness, progress, and the case for confidence in the operation. The result is a version of the conflict that looks, to millions of viewers, like it’s going roughly according to plan.

The clearest evidence of the gap came during Monday’s Special Report, when Bret Baier pressed national security correspondent Jen Griffin about the school strike investigation and whether the missile could have originated from the United States. Griffin didn’t hedge. Tomahawk missiles, she explained, are overwhelmingly American weapons, typically fired from U.S. submarines or naval vessels. While Trump had suggested at a press conference that other nations possess the system, Griffin said the available evidence made it highly unlikely anyone other than the United States fired the missile that struck the school. The exchange lasted only a few minutes before the program moved on — which is itself the story. That brief window of clarity, offered by one of Washington’s most credible defense reporters, disappeared back into the prevailing narrative almost as quickly as it appeared.

Wald’s appearance on The Story followed the same structure. He called the campaign “very, very impressive” and “fantastic,” acknowledged the school strike as tragic, and returned immediately to his conclusion that the operation has gone well and is approaching the end of a phase. The tragedy was acknowledged but was never allowed to become central to what the network was telling its audience about the war.

The coverage gaps extend beyond what gets said to what gets shown.

Over the weekend, Trump attended the transfer of fallen American service members at Dover Air Force Base wearing a baseball cap. Photographs from the ceremony circulated widely, and the symbolism was difficult to miss — a solemn military tradition, a president in what looked like a campaign-style cap.

Anyone watching Fox & Friends Weekend that morning didn’t see it. The program initially aired archived footage from an earlier transfer that did not show the cap, and the network later apologized after critics flagged the discrepancy. The episode would have played very differently on Fox if the president were a Democrat — the network would not have needed days of programming to remind viewers about the dignity of Dover; it would have provided them anyway. That it initially aired footage obscuring the moment at all suggests an editorial instinct so ingrained it operates almost automatically.

There is also the matter of what the conflict is actually costing, in ways that ought to matter to the fiscal conservatives who make up a significant portion of Fox’s audience. The daily operational burn rate for a sustained air campaign of this scale runs into the hundreds of millions of dollars — cruise missiles alone carry price tags north of $1.5 million each, and the Pentagon has been firing them in volume.

The broader financial toll — repositioning carrier groups, resupply logistics, and activating reserve assets — is the kind of expenditure that would ordinarily animate traditional conservative concern about government spending. Fox viewers have heard comparatively little about it. The same audience that spent years being told every dollar of domestic spending required scrutiny is not being given the tools to apply that same scrutiny to a shooting war.

The debate about the war is happening inside conservative media — it is just not happening on Fox’s prime time schedule. Leading voices in the islationist camp like Rand Paul, Tucker Carlson, and Megyn Kelly have raised pointed objections to the intervention, while figures like Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, and Ben Shapiro have argued forcefully for it. That split exists, yet Fox’s programming has not exactly discussed a growing split with Trump’s base, many of whom are loyal viewers.

Then there is the polling that its viewers are not seeing. CNN data analyst Harry Enten described Trump’s approval numbers on the war this week as “downright awful” — a new low on foreign policy, with public confidence declining measurably as the conflict continues. Polling does not determine whether a war is right or wrong, but it is a significant indicator of whether the country believes the operation is working. Viewers who rely primarily on Fox would have seen little discussion of those numbers.

None of this erases the work Fox’s most credible reporters are doing. Griffin’s reporting on the Tomahawk evidence is exactly what serious defense journalism looks like, and Trey Yingst continues to deliver clear-eyed dispatches from Tel Aviv that don’t flinch from the human cost of the fighting. But their work exists in a different lane from the studio programming that surrounds it. The segments praising operational success run longer and repeat more often. The developments that complicate the narrative get a mention, sometimes a tough question, and then the conversation moves on.

What Fox News is doing is not simply reflecting conservative opinion about the war — it is constructing one. When a network consistently leads with military progress, treats civilian tragedies as isolated errors, gives scant airtime to unflattering polling, omits the fiscal cost of the operation, and even accidentally airs footage that flatters the president at a solemn ceremony, the cumulative effect is not neutral.

Viewers are not being lied to outright; they are being given an edited version of the conflict — one in which the deaths of 170 children register as a glitch, the price tag goes unmentioned, and the rest looks like a win. For the millions of Americans who will understand this war primarily through what Fox tells them about it, that edited version is the only version they have.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

