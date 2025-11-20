Dem Lawmaker Accuses Karoline Leavitt of ‘Outright Lying’ About What He Said In Video Trump Attacked

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) accused White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt of misleading the American public about the video he and five other Democratic lawmakers posted to social media about refusing “illegal orders.”

Crow appeared on Thursday’s The Arena with Kasie Hunt to address President Donald Trump’s accusation of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.”

The video that made Trump so angry features Crow along with Reps. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) speaking directly to the military and intelligence communities about their obligation to refuse illegal orders that could come from the current administration.

Hunt played a clip of Leavitt at Thursday’s White House press briefing, claiming, “The sanctity of our military rests on the chain of command. And if that chain of command is broken, it can lead to people getting killed. It can lead to chaos. And that’s what these members of Congress who swore an oath to, to abide by the Constitution, are essentially encouraging.”

“Karoline Leavitt is outright lying!” Crow proclaimed. “Actually, what she said from the podium is that there was an encouragement of disobeying lawful orders. We actually said the exact opposite. We simply reminded folks of what the Constitution and law require. But again, they’re lying and their propaganda and their twisting of the truth is an attempt to silence dissent and to use fear and intimidation. And I frankly just don’t do that. Well, I don’t allow myself to be intimidated. I never have, and I never will. ”

Crow said that he and other Democratic lawmakers have been given beefed-up security following Trump’s multiple posts calling for their execution.

“We’ve already been given additional security by the House, and we’re taking all the measures that we have to take,” Crow said. “You know, I’m not going to allow myself to be afraid and to be intimidated, but we also will take the measures that are necessary to protect ourselves and our families. That’s something that we always do. And I take it very seriously.”

