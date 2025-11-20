Top House Dem Says Trump Should ‘Keep His Reckless Mouth Shut’: He’s Gonna Get ‘Someone Killed’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), alongside the Democratic whip and conference chair, put out a statement Thursday blasting President Donald Trump’s threat to execute six Congressional Democrats.

Trump posted on social media a screed aimed at Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA). Trump’s posts accused the lawmakers of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH” after they put out a video urging military members not to follow “illegal orders.”

Jeffries released his statement on X with the caption, “Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut.”

“Political violence has no place in America,” began the statement, adding:

Representatives Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander and Chrissy Houlahan and Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin all served our country with tremendous patriotism and distinction. We unequivocally condemn Donald Trump’s disgusting and dangerous death threats against Members of Congress and call on House Republicans to forcefully do the same. Donald Trump incited a violent attack on the Capitol on January 6th as part of a treacherous attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The President’s violent and unhinged rhetoric against American patriots is consistent with his well-documented history of attacking prisoners of war, Gold Star families and war heroes. There is no bottom when it comes to Donald Trump. We have been in contact with the House Sergeant at Arms and the United States Capitol Police to ensure the safety of these Members and their families. Donald Trump must immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account Thursday morning, “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT.” Trump later added two more posts:

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT” “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

