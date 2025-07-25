Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Wants a Pardon’ From Trump According to Fox News’ David Spunt

Longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump, according to Fox News reporter David Spunt.

After a second day of meetings between Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Spunt said on America Reports that “it appears that her team wants a pardon,” before rolling a clip of Markus addressing the press.

“We will take one day at a time,” Markus said. “That is very cliché, but things are happening so quickly. We haven’t spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet. Listen, the president said he had the power to do so, and we will exercise that power.”

Trump was repeatedly asked about possibly pardoning or commuting Maxwell’s 20-year sentence after she was found guilty of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors. Trump first deflected, refusing to say whether he was considering that or not, but later kept the door open, saying he was “allowed” to do that.

Trump raised eyebrows during a press briefing in 2018 when he said he “wished her well” after she was held without bail in a federal prison in 2020.

The president has received an enormous amount of criticism from some of his most loyal followers in his MAGA base for how the Epstein scandal has been handled. A presidential pardon for someone found guilty of conspiring to sexually abuse minors will only raise more red flags for those critics.

Watch above via Fox News.