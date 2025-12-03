House Dems Release Never-Before-Seen Images From Epstein’s Island — Including Creepy Dental Examination Chair Surrounded by Masks

House Oversight Democrats on Wednesday announced the release of never-before-seen photos and videos taken from the private island of deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The images were posted on social media Wednesday morning by the official X/Twitter account of the Oversight Dems. According to the tweet, the files had just recently come into their possession.

“BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors,” the tweet read. “See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors.”

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors. See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors. pic.twitter.com/qXmxFISZLS — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 3, 2025

Among the files were various photos and videos of rooms around the island. One video showed a walkthrough of one of the island’s bedrooms and its adjoining bathroom. Another video showed one of the shores of the island, and the person behind the camera zoomed in on a helipad. The person then turned around and entered a pool area. At the end of the pool was a statue of a shirtless man holding a bow.

For the most part, the images were relatively mundane. The lone exception was a photo taken inside what appeared to be a dental examination room. The room included a chair that a patient would presumably sit in, and all the other equipment one would expect at a dentist’s office. Along the walls of the room, however, were at least 10 bizarre masks.

The House Dems also provided a Dropbox link for the full collection of images.