Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) bragged about his lobster tail July 4 feast awaiting him and suggested struggling Americans who can’t afford such perks might just not be working as hard as him.

MeidasTouch’s Pablo Manríquez caught up with Nehls on Tuesday and asked about Congress going on break and the current “affordability” crisis Americans are facing with increased costs on gas and more.

“Congressman, real quick, how do House Republicans make the case that you’re fighting for affordability when you go back to your districts?” Manríquez asked Nehls on Capitol Hill.

“Affordability? What are you talking about?” Nehls asked.

Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics published its CPI (Consumer Price Index) report, showing a surge in annual inflation to 4.2% and overall prices increasing by 0.5% for the month. Gas prices have seen a dip amid talks of a long-term peace deal with Iran, but the current average sits at $3.80 and the average was below $3 before the Iran conflict kicked off in February.

PabloReports: How do House Republicans make the case that you're fighting for affordability when you go back to your districts? Nehls: Affordability? What are you talking about? I'm gonna go there tomorrow. I'm gonna get me a couple of big lobster tails. I'm gonna get me some… pic.twitter.com/mFenNE9m6x — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 30, 2026

Nehls bragged about his upcoming July 4th plans, which include “big lobster tails,” ribeyes, and family. He dismissed increased energy prices as a “temporary” issue.

He said:

I’m gonna get me a couple of big lobster tails, I’m gonna get me some nice ribeyes, I’m gonna sit in my backyard with my family, my neighbors, and we’re going to be enjoying the fourth, celebrating 250 years, the birthday. We’re gonna be celebrating the greatest president my lifetime, Donald J. Trump, maybe watch some fireworks, won’t be up here. It’s gonna be too hot, right? And I’m in bed at 11 o’clock. I heard the fireworks ain’t going off till 11 o’clock eastern on the 4th of July. I probably have to sleep through that one. But, listen, everybody understands, you’re gonna see a little increase in energy prices because of Iran. I mean, come on, people aren’t stupid. You realize that when you have a conflict with Iran. But I think in the end, the short term increase in some of the costs of energy, you know, gasoline and stuff is temporary, but President Trump has made it very clear to these companies, don’t be gouging, no price gouging. I mean, energy, what, oil was at 69 bucks the other day, 72 today. I mean the price has got to come down. Don’t take advantage of the American people. To me it’s almost criminal.

The congressman called it a “temporary issue” and keeping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon the priority.

“You think the 60% of Americans who are living paycheck to paycheck can afford lobster tails and ribeyes and all of that?” Manríquez asked Nehls.

“Maybe not. Maybe the 60% of Americans don’t work as hard as I do either. I mean, I don’t know,” Nehls said.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!