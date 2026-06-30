President Donald Trump brought in more than $1 billion from his family’s cryptocurrency businesses last year, a new federal filing revealed this week.

The annual disclosure, filed on Monday, with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, showed that the president received $500 million from the crypto venture he and his sons — Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump — founded, World Liberty Financial. He also reported $635 million from $TRUMP meme coin sales, which were listed as “Celebration Coins” — sales from CIC Digital LLC, reported Reuters and others. That meme coin has taken a massive dive since being introduced, losing more than 90% of its value.

Another $80 million was pulled in from various licensing and settlements stemming from lawsuits with media outlets. Millions were brought in from various products slapped with Trump’s face or name. Trump watches took in nearly $5 million alone.

The president also reported nearly $300 million in income related to his Florida Mar-a-Lago property, as well as income from his golf properties in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

The money brought in by Trump’s family and businesses while he is in the White House has been the center of lots of speculation and ethics debates.

Trump’s disclosure documents total more than 900 pages, while Vice President JD Vance’s annual disclosure sits at just 17 pages. He reported sales of his new book, earnings from the firm Narya Capital and the Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, as well as bitcoins valued between valued up to $500,000.

The disclosure documents from the president also include financial information about First Lady Melania Trump, with $10.7 million in net proceeds from a license agreement related to the Amazon documentary Melania, released earlier this year. She also reported more than $6 million in earnings from another licensing agreement “for the sale of NFTs and other collectibles.”

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