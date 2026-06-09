Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) faked a phone call for over a minute to dodge a question about House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) recent comments on Social Security.

Johnson claimed in an interview with a Louisiana radio station on Monday that Republicans needed to address government spending by changing entitlements.

“The reason we are in trouble is because over 74 percent of federal spending is on autopilot, mandatory spending,” he said. “That’s your entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid and then things like Social Security. They have to be adjusted and fixed.”

The remarks led to outrage from Democrats. Liberal outlet MeidasTouch asked Wittman about the remarks on Tuesday, referring to the speaker’s comments as a “secret plan.”

“Congressman, what is Mike Johnson’s secret plan to cut Social Security?” a reporter for the outlet asked.

Before the question was fully finished, Wittman, who continued to walk while the reporter followed, pulled out his phone, tapped it once, and held it to his ear.

“Hello,” he said into the phone. “Hey, how you doing? I’m good. I’m good with that.”

The phone, however, remained lit and visible, showing a screen that was clearly not one for a phone call. The screen flips and changes a few times throughout the course of the “call,” seemingly due to accidental taps from the congressman’s ear. When the “call” concludes, Wittman does not visibly hang up the call, merely swiping out of the non-phone call screen back to home.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) faked a phone call for roughly 90 seconds after being asked about Speaker Mike Johnson’s comments regarding potential Social Security cuts. The phone's screen remained visible, with his cheek inadvertently tapping different parts of the display. pic.twitter.com/y3ST5AX651 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 10, 2026

The “call” goes on for an extended period of time while the reporter continues to press Wittman on Johnson’s comments.

Read their continued exchange below:

WITTMAN: Yeah, I’ll be there in just a few minutes. REPORTER: No response, Sir? WITTMAN: I’m heading your way right now. Yeah, it’s over at four sixteen? REPORTER: Congressman, what is Mike Johnson’s secret plan to cut Social Security? WITTMAN: Listen, I appreciate that. I’ve got some more efforts that I want to speak to you about. There are actually more things that we have to be working on. Yeah, I want to make sure that we’re– REPORTER: No response, Sir? WITTMAN: Yeah, listen, thanks. I appreciate your help on this. I really do need– I really do need some more of your input. Yeah, if you can– if you can actually reach out I’ll make sure that we do more of this. Yeah, listen, I really appreciate it. Thank you. Yes. Yes, believe me I understand. There’s more of those things that we need to work on. Yes. Well, thank you. Thanks again. I appreciate it. Thank you. REPORTER: Congressman, what is Mike Johnson’s secret plan to cut Social Security?

Watch above via MeidasTouch.

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