Alyssa Farah Griffin, Former White House Communications Director for President Donald Trump, marveled at the president’s “next level” self-dealing, claiming his moves to enrich himself could affect Republicans in the midterms.

Farah Griffin joined Tuesday’s edition of AC360, where host Anderson Cooper introduced the topic of the newly introduced gold coins the Trump family is selling to commemorate the UFC “Freedom 250” event at the White House this month. The coins range in price from $249.99 to $11,999.99.

Cooper also mentioned other products the president and his family have sold, including Bibles, Constitutions, sneakers, the Trump phone, and their many crypto projects. Cooper asked Griffin if any of Trump’s dealings would ultimately “matter.”

“Nothing sticks to Trump,” responded Griffin. “I mean, it’s Teflon Don.”

She claimed that in comparison to her party’s fears about Hunter Biden’s business deals when former President Joe Biden was in office, Trump’s moves were far more significant, telling Cooper that while it might not affect the president’s image, it could affect the Republican party’s.

“I just think of the things that we Republicans were outraged with, with Hunter Biden, when Biden was in office. He’s profiteering off of these, you know, his artistry and these pictures he was drawing. This is next level. It’s really next level,” she said. “But, while it doesn’t really stick with Donald Trump, it does potentially stick with Republicans down ballot. Heading into the midterms when the gas prices are high, when the cost of everything seems through the roof, having to defend these sorts of things and things like, you know, a billion ballroom gets increasingly harder for Republicans.”

An estimate from The New Yorker in August of 2025 put the amount of money made by the Trump family since the start of his second term at around $4 billion.

Watch above via CNN.

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