Democratic Senator John Fetterman’s (PA) chief of staff has reportedly called it quits amid the lawmaker’s recent alignment with Republicans and President Donald Trump on issues like the war in Iran.

Cabelle St. John, who has served on Fetterman’s team in various roles since he first took office in January 2023, will leave her role in the coming weeks, Axios reported on Wednesday night.

St. John became Fetterman’s chief of staff in June 2025 after the departure of Krysta Juris.

“So much for the turnover issue. Clicks!” Fetterman wrote in a text to Axios after the piece was published, along with a picture showing other offices with “purportedly higher turnover.”

Fetterman has become increasingly maligned in the Democratic Party — and apparently in his own team — over his support of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, the Iran war, and erratic behavior.

Following a staff exodus in 2025, one ex-staffer called Fetterman a “useful idiot for Republicans” on their way out.

During a podcast appearance last week, Fetterman proclaimed that the Democrats were “becoming more increasingly anti-American for me.”

Earlier this month, Trump promised Fetterman “my complete and total endorsement” if he switched parties.

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