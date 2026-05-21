Lauren Boebert Smacks Down Trump’s Threat to Primary Her: ‘That Can’t Happen’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) shot down President Donald Trump’s threat to endorse a Republican primary challenger against her on Wednesday, pointing out that the candidate deadline had already passed.

After NewsNation host Chris Cuomo asked the congresswoman, “Do you think you can survive if the president gives you the thumbs down?” Boebert replied:

Well, first of all, my election and my primary is settled. It is certified. There is no time for a write-in candidate, and so when the president called for a primary opponent against me, that can’t happen, and I’m going to face a Democrat in the general election. My Democrat opponent does not have a primary opponent either, so it is the two of us head-to-head for the rest of this cycle.

President Trump threatened to back a primary challenger against Boebert on Saturday after the congresswoman endorsed her friend, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), in his primary against Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein.

“Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” the president threatened. “Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!”

Candidates in the Republican primary for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District had until March 18 to file their candidacy.

While the primary is scheduled for June 30, Boebert is running unopposed.

“The June primary ballots in Colorado have already been certified by Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office, and county clerks mailed ballots to overseas voters this past weekend,” reported Colorado Newsline on Tuesday. “Candidates from any party who were not on the primary ballot and want to run as a write-in candidate in the November general election can file an affidavit of interest with the secretary of state’s office no later than July 16.”

Boebert is the third Republican member of Congress that Trump has targeted for signing a discharge petition to force the release of the Epstein files.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also signed the petition, resigned her seat in January after repeated attacks from the president, while Massie – who spearheaded legislation to release the Epstein files – was unseated by a Trump-endorsed Gallrein this week.

Watch above via NewsNation.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!