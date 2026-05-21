‘Really Difficult to Grasp’: Lauren Boebert Rips Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for ‘Doing Campaign Events in Kentucky’ in ‘The Middle of a War’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called out Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for “doing campaign events in Kentucky, of all places, in the middle of a war” with Iran, on Wednesday, after Hegseth parachuted into Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) district to campaign against him.

“When you look at the state of play heading into the midterms, maybe now Cuba, the regime– you know, you’re going to have to own those decisions when the ballots come back around,” said NewsNation host Chris Cuomo during an interview with Boebert. “What do you make of not focusing on the domestic battles that a lot of MAGA voters signed up for?”

He continued, “That was the war they thought they were gonna be fighting, was a policy battle about fixing the affordability crisis at home that has really real implications in your home state and specifically in your district. What do you make of that?”

Boebert responded, “These foreign issues that we are facing are not my top priority. I understand that the president is tackling them hard. I praised him for his work in Venezuela, I praised him for the initial strikes in Iran, and it’s really tough to defend all the aspects of this war with Iran currently, especially when we see the secretary of war doing campaign events in Kentucky, of all places, in the middle of a war. That’s really difficult to grasp.”

She continued, “But also, I am listening to my voters, and at this time, the president is on par with what many of them are wanting. Not all of them. Many have reached out as well, saying that they want to end this, but the domestic issues are priority. They’re certainly my priority.”

Massie was defeated in the Republican primary for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District this week after President Donald Trump, Hegseth, and several pro-Israel lobbying groups fought tooth-and-nail to unseat the dissident House Republican in the most expensive congressional primary of all time.

Trump threatened to unseat Boebert in a similar primary challenge on Saturday as part of his ongoing revenge tour against dissident Republicans. However, the congresswoman has continued to express support for the president.

Watch above via NewsNation.

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