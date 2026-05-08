Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Trump of Releasing UFO Files To Distract From Iran War

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused President Donald Trump of releasing the Pentagon’s UFO files to distract Americans from the effects of the Iran war.

Trump announced Friday that he has released a first round of files having to do with Unidentified Flying Objects and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

“As for my promise to you, the Department of War has released the first tranche of the UFO/UAP files to the Public for their review and study,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects,” Trump continued. “Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?” Have Fun and Enjoy!”

Trump included the link to the files at war.gov/UFO.

Greene went off on Trump’s claim of “maximum transparency” by citing the Epstein files.

“The most transparent administration in history still hasn’t released all the Epstein files or arrested anyone, but rolled out some UFO files today so you would get so excited that you forgot you are paying over $4.50/gallon because they are fighting another foreign war they said they would no longer fight,” Greene wrote, adding, “Happy Friday everyone!”

The most transparent administration in history still hasn’t released all the Epstein files or arrested anyone, but rolled out some UFO files today so you would get so excited that you forgot you are paying over $4.50/gallon because they are fighting another foreign war they said… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 8, 2026

Fox News’s Peter Doocy reported Friday that a government official left a thumb drive on his desk with the first round of files.

Doocy described several of the videos in what he called a “world exclusive.”

“We have been going through this all morning and overnight to try and put together the best videos so we can all look at this together,” Doocy said, before describing several of the videos.

The first from the skies of the United Arab Emirates in 2024, showed a flying “inverted teardrop” with a “vertically linear trailing mass,” Doocy said.

Another clip from 2022 over Iraq showed “an area of contrast” floating across the screen, while a third video over the skies of Greece showed a “small and circular UAP,” Doocy said.

Doocy said the files also included a transcript of a conversation from the Apollo 17 mission, described by astronaut Ron Evans as “jagged angular fragments” outiside the capsule’s window that “looks like the 4th of July.”

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