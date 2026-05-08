Trump Plays His Greatest Hits Attacking Democrats on the Border and Trans Issues in Mother’s Day Speech

On Friday, President Donald Trump spoke at a Mother’s Day event in the White House’s Rose Garden, where he stuck to his basics — attacking Democrats over their alleged mismanagement of the southern border and position on transgender issues.

The event, hosted for moms whose children were either killed in military service or by immigrants who were in the United States illegally, started with the president walking up to the podium to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

Referencing the “angel moms,” as they’re dubbed, Trump said that they “saw their precious children stolen from them by the open border policies of the radical left.”

“Open borders — I call them stupid borders,” he continued. “Not open. I call ’em stupid borders by stupid people that put them there. And the migrant criminals that let — they let them pour into our country, and bad things happened. Bad things happened.”

At another point, the president said, “We cut drug prices now with the Favored-Nations, Most-Favored-Nations.” Of projected cost savings from the deals with comparably wealthy countries, released by White House this week, Forbes wrote on Thursday, “The estimates are largely speculative and based on implausible modeling assumptions.”

“We cut ’em by 70, 80, 90%. You could say 500%, 600%, depending on the way you phrase the statement,” he went on.

And at another moment, the president said, “We stopped transgender mutilization of your children for everyone,” again using the term he’s seemingly made up. The correct word is mutilation.

He concluded, “But I want to thank every single mother here this afternoon and all across our nation for your work every single day. America’s moms are raising, really raising, the future of our country.”

Watch the clips above via The White House on YouTube.

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