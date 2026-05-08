Fox News’ Peter Doocy Gives First Look at UFO Files After Flash Drive Was Left on His Desk Overnight

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy provided a first look at the initial batch of UFO files released by the Trump administration on Friday.

Appearing on Friday’s edition of Fox & Friends, Doocy introduced his report by showing off the flash drive left on his desk with the first tranche of UFO files that the Department of Defense will sporadically roll out.

“So a White House official left this hard drive on my desk overnight,” Doocy told co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Griff Jenkins. “You can see on it, it says ‘AARO files, copy two of three.’ That is the All Domain Resolution Office, copy two of three. This is the first big batch of UFO disclosure ordered by President Trump.”

He added: “We have been going through this all morning and overnight to try and put together the best videos so we can all look at this together. This is a world exclusive.”

Doocy then introduced the first video, from the skies of the United Arab Emirates in 2024, showing a flying object that looks like “an inverted teardrop” with a “vertically linear trailing mass.”

“The War Department can’t say for sure what this is,” Doocy said.

Doocy then presented a clip from December 2022 in Iraq, showing a thin object drifting across the screen.

“All CENTCOM gets from this is ‘an area of contrast’ — that’s what they describe it as,” Doocy said.

A third video from the skies of Greece shows a “Small and circular UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).”

“CENTCOM can’t tell us what it is,” Doocy said.

He noted that all of the videos are now available for viewing at War.gov/UFO.

The files also include a transcript of a conversation from the Apollo 17 mission, where “jagged angular fragments” are spotted outside astronaut Ron Evan’s window that “looks like the 4th of July.”

So is the truth out there? Do aliens exist? Doocy could only offer this reply: “They don’t know. But in an effort of transparency, they are giving us all of the material that they are working with as they try to answer that question.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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