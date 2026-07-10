New Cook Political Report Shifts Four Gubernatorial Races to Dems

The latest Cook Political Report has shifted five gubernatorial races across the nation, giving Democrats the edge in four of the contests, some of which are in decidedly red states.

The new ratings come in Ohio, Arizona, Maine, New Mexico, and Oregon, according to Jessica Taylor, the group’s Senate and Governors Editor:

#OHGov: Lean R —> Toss Up #AZGov: Toss Up —> Lean D #MEGov: Likely D —> Solid D #NMGov: Likely D —> Solid D #ORGov: Solid D —> Likely D https://t.co/4qyqOuhzPL — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) July 10, 2026

If the races result in Democratic victories, it would mark the first time since 2010 that Democrats held more governor’s offices nationally, according to the nonpartisan group.

The only one of the five races which is not currently considered to be in the Democratic column is in reliably red Ohio, where longtime incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is term-limited.

Former Ohio Health Director Amy Acton (D) is facing off against Vivek Ramaswamy (R) in the race, and a recent poll from The New York Times found the candidates were in a dead heat, each with 47% support.

The CPR had initially deemed the race as leaning Republican, but now rates it a “toss up.”

In Arizona, Democratic incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs is mostly likely going to face off against Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) for the office.

In Maine, polling has shown Democrat Hannah Pingree with a solid lead on Republican nominee Bobby Charles , an attorney. Pingree is a former Maine state rep.

And in New Mexico, former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is set to face off against Republican nominee Gregg Hull, the former mayor of Rio Rancho, in November.

But it wasn’t all good news for Dems: in typically blue Oregon, the group now considers the governor’s race a “likely Democrat” win instead of a “solid” one — which reflects incumbent Gov. Tina Kotek‘s poor job approval ratings, CPR said.

Kotek is set to face off against state Sen. Christine Drazan (R) for the Governor’s office.

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