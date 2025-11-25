‘Perfect MAGA Fairytale’: Joy Reid Concocts Bizarre Fantasy About JD Vance Ditching Wife for ‘White Queen’ Erika Kirk

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joy Reid believes Vice President JD Vance has a problem: Because President Donald Trump’s supporters are “fundamentally racist,” that means they “can’t have the successor be the guy with the brown Hindu wife.”

And the ex-MSNBC host, during an appearance on Jennifer Welch’s I’ve Had It podcast on Tuesday, also fantasized about a bizarre solution: Vance could ditch his wife, Usha Vance, for Erika Kirk.

“Wouldn’t it be the most perfect MAGA fairytale if he finally sees the light that he needs a white queen, instead of this brown Hindu?” Reid said. “I’m not saying that’s happening, or maybe that Usha’s not even in on it, but that’s one entrant.”

The idea came to Reid a moment after Welch said Vance had been playing “slap and tickle” with slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s widow. Her comment comes a month after some people on social media said Kirk and Vance had an unusually intimate hug before a Turning Point USA event.

“It’s the weirdest sh*t I’ve ever seen,” Welch said.

Reid agreed and started going off on how Erika Kirk has been dressing and acting.

“Holdin’ on the back of his head and rubbin’ on his head!” Reid said. “You not doin’ that right. You supposed to be a widow, you in leatha pants! That’s not widow-wear.”

She then moved to her main claim — that MAGA will never accept Vance as the next Republican nominee because of his wife.

MAGA, Reid said, is driven by “hatred of non-white immigrants. They’re obsessed with non-white immigrants. They use the term ‘illegals,’ which is just the ‘N-word’ for brown people.”

Erika Kirk, during an interview with Megyn Kelly on Saturday, shot down the online speculation over her embrace with Vance.

“Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves. I will give you a free hug anytime you need a hug. My love language is touch, if you will,” she said.

Reid’s MSNBC show was canceled in February, amid a few other changes at the channel now known as MS NOW. Her new show has 359,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Watch her speculate about Vance and Kirk above, via I’ve Had It.