Tucker Carlson Goes Scorched Earth on the Republican Party: ‘I Hate Them Too Much’

Tucker Carlson joined fellow popular podcaster Shawn Ryan on his eponymous show this week and discussed a whole host of issues, from his spiritual warfare to his highly controversial sit-down with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. As the three-hour-long conversation wound down, Carlson leveled a scorched earth attack on the Republican Party and went so far as to declare, “I’m going to have to oppose it because I hate them too much.”

The conversation turned to strip malls, and Carlson, who has long pushed for more classical architectural aesthetics, said, “Well, it’s always developers. Can I just say a word about that? Is there anyone who makes your life worse than a developer? For a smaller benefit to a tinier group of people, who actually benefits from more Dollar Stores?”

“The people who built the dollar stores,” replied Ryan.

“That’s who benefits. I don’t know why they get to wreck our landscape and destroy our country, build shitty buildings, make everything ugly, desecrate God’s creation, and no one says anything about it,” Carlson continued, adding:

On the Republican Party, which is almost to the point where it’s just useless, and I’m going to have to oppose it because I hate them too much, but because they’re such betrayers. But anyway, in the Republican Party, it’s like, you’re a socialist? Are you for [Zohran] Mamdani?” “No, not really a socialist. Just I don’t want any more dollar stores. I don’t want high-density housing in my neighborhood. I don’t want any more f*cking strip malls that nobody goes to, no more karate studios and vape shops. Like, how about no? ‘Ohh, socialist! You don’t believe in the free market.’ Because you bribed a fucking county commissioner to build more garbage. You don’t even live here? In a normal society, we’d like to burn your strip mall down. You can’t do that here. You can’t turn my women into prostitutes. Sorry, OnlyFans. And you can’t destroy the landscape that I live in. No. How about no? That’s not crazy, is it?

“No, it’s not. I mean, no,” Ryan replied.

“And you can’t take all my tax dollars and then stop, refuse to do anything about child molestation. Like the whole reason you exist, county commissioners, is to protect my daughters from getting molested. But you won’t, because like why?” Carlson fumed.

“What do you think the Republican Party is going to turn into after this?” Ryan followed up.

“I don’t know. I mean, of course, it’s the party in power right now. It’s an amazing amount of power and amount of money, and there’s a lot at stake,” Carlson replied, adding:

I mean, we shouldn’t underestimate just how powerful a political party is. You can be against political parties, but they run America. So, okay, there’s that. So maybe you shouldn’t ignore them. Maybe you should engage. I don’t want to because I dislike them too much, and I dislike the people, but I’m glad that there are some people fighting for the soul of the party, whatever that means. Well, I know what it means. It means restating out loud why we’re here, and we’re here to make the country better for the people who live in it. Not for a foreign country, whatever that country is, and not for your donors, but for most people or everybody, kind of, try at least a little bit. That is the argument right now. Does the Republican Party exist to help its voters? Does every voter actually, every citizen, or does it exist for some other boutique corrupt reason, like serving a foreign government, serving your donors? And I do think that’s the argument. I think that’s the argument that Trump started when he ran in 2015. It was not about ‘Make America Great Again,’ which everyone is for, who wouldn’t be for that.” It’s about America first, which is the idea behind MAGA. America first, just put your country first, if you’re its leader. You don’t have to put ‘America First’; you’re just a citizen, but if you’re running the country, you have a moral obligation to put its citizens before all others. It’s not a controversial idea; it’s the only idea. But there are an awful lot of Republican leaders. Every Republican voter pretty much agrees with that. But Republican leaders are, and not just elected leaders, though certainly them, but the whole constellation of nonprofits and publications and we’re conservative and like, okay, you can call yourself whatever you want, but what do you, what does that mean? And now we’re getting to the definitional part of the argument. What are you talking about? Make America great again. How? What are your priorities? ‘Shut up!’ And they’re screaming because they’ve been exposed as liars. And everybody knows they’re liars.” And by the way, that’s the Fuentes– That’s the actual Fuentes message. I’m not an expert on Fuentes, okay, I interviewed him. But from what I could tell, he is angry because he feels that the conservative establishment, Ben Shapiro, all the way up to some idiot Republican senator, all of them are telling the same lie. We’re on your side, but they’re not. That is, there’s nothing more legitimate than that. That is true. I would know. I’ve been involved for 40 years. I know every single person. That’s true. They’re corrupt. They don’t care that much or enough or at all about you. And they have an obligation to. So that’s the debate underway. And everyone on the other side would love to make it about, ‘Why do you hate the Jews?’ Well, I don’t hate the Jews. It’s not about the Jews, whatever that is. It’s about the country. And so I’m fervently hoping that the America First people win. I fervently am hoping.

