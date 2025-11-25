Erika Kirk Has a Message for Critics ‘Hating On’ JD Vance Hug

.@MrsErikaKirk addresses the uproar over the JD Vance hug: “Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves… I’m walking over, he’s walking over, I’m starting to cry, he says, ‘he’s so proud of you,’ and I say, ‘God bless you,’ and I touch the back of his head… If you want… pic.twitter.com/0PwB1SwNNS — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 24, 2025

Erika Kirk pushed back at the swirl of online speculation over her now-viral onstage embrace with Vice President JD Vance, telling an audience on Saturday that criticism of the moment says more about her critics than it does about her.

The clip, filmed at a Turning Point USA event last month honoring her late husband, Charlie Kirk, caught fire across social media after Kirk introduced Vance with what many viewers claimed was an unusually intimate hug. In her remarks at the time, she said: “No one will ever replace my husband, no, but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD.”

Speaking at a Megyn Kelly Live event over the weekend, Kelly raised the viral clip, but Kirk dismissed those questioning her behavior.

“Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves. I will give you a free hug anytime you need a hug. My love language is touch, if you will,” she said, before offering her own replay of the moment.

She recalled walking toward Vance right after an “emotional” tribute video played.

“They just played the emotional video. I’m walking over, he’s walking over. I’m starting to cry,” she said.

According to Kirk, Vance told her, “I’m so proud of you.” She responded, “God bless you,” adding that she touched the back of his head as she embraced him.

Kirk insisted that the gesture was nothing unusual for her.

“Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, ‘God bless you.’ That’s just me. If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead.”

When Kelly teased that the uproar made it seem as though she had grabbed Vance’s “ass,” Kirk shot back: “I feel like I wouldn’t get as much hate if I did that!”

Watch above via X.