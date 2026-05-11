Pro-Massie PAC Attacks Trump-Backed Challenger for Having a Jewish, ‘LGBTQ Mafia’ Member Donor

A political action committee that’s supporting Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) primary run has released a controversial ad attacking his Trump-backed challenger for having a Jewish, “LGBTQ Mafia” mega-donor.

Federal Election Commission filings show The Hold The Line PAC, linked to Jan. 6 rioter Derrick Evans, is spending $235,000 in TV ads supporting Massie and opposing MAGA challenger Eddie Gallrein.

“Pro-Massie groups have attempted to brutally undermine Gallrein’s MAGA credentials, labeling him ‘woke Eddie’ and depicting the retired Navy SEAL in one AI-generated ad as a soldier abandoning Trump on a battlefield,” Axios reported.

The ad opens with the narration: “Eddie Gallrein, bought and paid for by the ‘LGBTQ Mafia.’ Far-left pro-trans billionaire Paul Singer is bringing his trans madness to Kentucky.”

“Singer is spending millions to remove Massie,” the narration continues, while the ad displays a rainbow graphic proclaiming, “Paul Singer, LGBTQ Activist,” and projecting a rainbow Star of David over Singer’s left shoulder.

The ad continues:

NARRATOR: The Gay Mafia will own woke Eddie. SINGER: And over time, I and my team became quite friendly with legacy gay rights groups including hard-core Democrats. NARRATOR: Paul Singer is a major pro-gay, pro-trans activist, who works with hard-core Democrats. SINGER: I became very interested in becoming a funder of gay rights groups. NARRATOR: Gallrein doesn’t share our Kentucky values. He is with the weirdos. And if Gallrein wins, the weirdos take over. On May 19, say, “No” to Eddie Gallrein and his billionaire club of LGBTQ weirdos. Re-elect Thomas Massie. For Kentucky. For America. Restore Freedom PAC is a project of Hold The Line PAC. Hold the Line PAC is responsible for the contents of this advertisement.

Singer, who is Jewish, is a hedge fund manager with a net worth estimated at $6.7 billion, and a prominent supporter of pro-Israel causes.

According to NPR, “While Singer has long been active in GOP politics, he has also been deeply involved in another cause — gay marriage. His son and son-in-law were married in Massachusetts in 2009. And over the course of many years, Singer has given more than $8.5 million to the cause.”

Donald Trump vowed to primary Massie after he voted against the president’s Big Beautiful Bill, citing debt concerns, and pushed to release the Epstein files.

Axios reached out to Massie’s campaign, Singer, and his hedge fund Elliott Management, but received no response.

Watch the ad above via YouTube.

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