REVEALED: Joe Kent Got Texts Candace Owens Used to Ignite Kirk Conspiracies

Charlie Kirk Show host Andrew Kolvet confirmed on Monday that he had provided text messages from his late boss, Charlie Kirk, to then-National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent that were subsequently obtained by conspiracy theorist Candace Owens.

According to Kolvet, Kent urged him to make the texts public, and that shortly after he declined, Owens obtained and published them. Kent, who resigned his post in the Trump administration last week in a letter critical of Israel and its “influence,” is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for allegedly leaking classified information.

Kolvet began the segment addressing the matter by playing a clip of Rabbi Pesach Wolicki accusing Kent of leaking the texts to Owens:

WOLICKI: The way that those screenshots got to Candace is via Joe Kent. Andrew Kolvet, Andrew was in the chat group as well. He was one of the nine people in the group and he admitted — at first, be perfectly honest, at first he was denying it, we didn’t know how Candace got them — but then he admitted on the air on his show that he had given these text messages, and he gave them to-, he said that on the show that he gave them to someone in the government. He told us that, that he gave them to someone in government. Joe Kent was someone that we knew that there was a relationship there between Charlie, and Andrew, and Joe. We knew that when Charlie would visit Washington, D.C., he would talk to Joe. We kind of verified that the messages had been given by Andrew to Joe Kent, and that Joe Kent had been the one to pass them on to Candace.

“All right, so ‘verified’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. I do want to confirm what I can confirm, and that is that, yes, in the immediate aftermath, I did provide the group chat to Joe Kent,” said Kolvet. “We don’t throw around accusations recklessly here, we don’t. There’s a lot people who do that online, we don’t do that. We think that’s keeping in the spirit of Charlie’s spirit, and the way we choose to do things is we try and be responsible. So, yes, in a spirit of looking at every lead, turning over every stone, we wanted everybody that needed to know, to know anything that we knew. Not just-, I mean, and by the way, we’ve been accused of not being interested in the truth-”

“And just to remind people what this is referring to, this is after Charlie’s murder, there were text messages that, from a private group chat, that were made public and were used to, frankly, kick off the big conspiracy theory that we’ve run into over and over again, which is that Israel or the Jews had Charlie murdered. Which we do not believe,” interjected co-host Blake Neff to set the stage.

“Which we do not believe,” agreed Kolvet, who continued:

But we have been accused of trying to-, or we’re not interested in the truth. The actual fact of the matter is that behind the scenes, we have given everything we know to give, every single piece of information. This was one of them. I was told I could trust Joe Kent, I provided the screengrabs to Joe Kent, and that I don’t know what happened to them at that point, okay? I just want to make that very clear. Eventually, Joe did message me and suggest that I make those screengrabs public. I declined because those were shared privately, I didn’t want to be reckless with them in the public, there could be innocent people on that group chat that would then be harmed. So I declined. But then, fast forward another week or two, and they were made public. So that’s what I know, is that Joe suggested that they be made public, I declined, then they were made public. Can I 100% categorically say that he leaked them? No. But those are the facts. Maybe somebody on his team, maybe they got passed around, maybe somebody else leaked them. But that’s-, those are the facts of the matter. And that’s what I know.

WAS JOE KENT LEAKING CERTAIN INFO? WHAT ANDREW KOLVET "CAN CONFIRM"@AndrewKolvet: We don't throw around accusations recklessly here. Actual fact of the matter is…I provided the screen grab to Joe Kent, I don't know what happened to them at that point. But then they were made… pic.twitter.com/vyqQ7Tf8Hw — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 23, 2026

Owens has furnished text messages Kirk sent in a group chat shortly before his death last fall in an effort to come up with evidence that Kirk’s assassination was the result of a sweeping geopolitical conspiracy, rather than the isolated act of Tyler Robinson, the defendant in the Kirk case who claimed in texts of his own that he killed Kirk because of the late activist’s views on transgenderism.

In the texts, Kirk wrote: “Just lost another huge Jewish donor. $2 million a year because we won’t cancel Tucker. I’m thinking of inviting Candace,” and “Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes. I cannot and will not be bullied like this. Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro Israel cause.”

Owens, one of the most prolific and popular conspiracy theorists in the world, has repeatedly suggested that Israel may have been responsible for Kirk’s murder.

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