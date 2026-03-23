‘Totally Inappropriate’: Ex-Pence Aide Blasts Trump For Celebrating Robert Mueller’s Death

Marc Short, who served as chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence during the first Trump administration, called the president’s comments about the death of Robert Mueller “totally inappropriate.”

Mueller died Saturday at the age of 81 after a distinguished career in public service. He served as FBI director for 12 years under both Republican and Democratic administrations, and received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained after volunteering to serve in Vietnam following graduation from Princeton University.

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour interviewed Short over the weekend, and she wrapped up by saying, “Can I just end with something that shocked many, many people? And that was President Trump’s very un-Christian reaction to the death of Robert Mueller. He died of complications of Parkinson’s we understand. Of course, Robert Mueller, previous head of the FBI, was tasked with investigating Russian interference in the…2016 elections. And Trump said, ‘Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.'”

“When a president says something like that, what do you think?” Amanpour asked.

“Christiane, I served in the first administration, and I believed in many cases the Russia investigation was a hoax, and I think it was harmful to American democracy,” Short said.

He continued:

Having said that, that sort of response is totally inappropriate. Robert Muller, whether you agree with him or disagree with him, not just was head of the FBI — he was a Marine who served America in battle. Was honored for his valor, received a Bronze Star, and was married for 60 years. The man was an honorable man who should be given the respect that he deserved for his service to our country.

Over the weekend, MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow parsed the facts of Mueller’s investigation, saying it should have led to the end of Trump’s presidency.

“They found definite, absolutely conclusive evidence that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump become president, that the Trump campaign was aware of it and expected to benefit from it, and that they took steps to obstruct the investigation into it,” Maddow said.

The 2019 Mueller Report produced 37 indictments; seven guilty pleas or convictions; and “compelling evidence” that the president obstructed justice “on multiple occasions.” In addition, Mueller referred 14 criminal matters to the Justice Department.

Although Mueller decided not to indict a sitting president, he said during Congressional testimony that the report did not exonerate Trump.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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