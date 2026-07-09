Scott Jennings Tells Fox News It’s ‘Time to Sue’ Hasan Piker After He Called Network ‘Rape TV’

Controversial Twitch streamer and progressive activist Hasan Piker went off on Fox News this week in a flamethrowing rant that led to conservative commentator Scott Jennings suggesting Fox News should sue Piker.

A two-minute rant from Piker’s Wednesday stream about the sexual assault allegations against Graham Platner was clipped and quickly went viral on social media. Piker has joined several progressive candidates on the campaign trail this election cycle, including Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed, but he was not a Platner supporter.

During the scathing attack on Fox News, Piker said, “Fox News is RapeTV, okay? It’s the pro-rape network. The candidates that it puts forward and defends — many of which are rapists. The hosts, some of the most prominent hosts on the network, were such prolific rapists that other women who were on the network had successfully sued them. Okay, the idea that this is — all of a sudden these fucking liberal blowhards are endlessly pontificating about the dangers of sexual violence and sexual assault. They’re one step removed from starting to talk about fucking rape culture.”

He then went off on Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News weekend morning show host:

One of their rapist hosts is now the fucking Secretary of War — Pete Hegseth — who also has a Nazi tattoo on his motherfucking chest. A Nazi tattoo that actually got him dinged by the National Guard, which stopped him from participating on the inauguration security detail — something he wrote about in a motherfucking book. And he was such a prolific rapist that his own mother sent him an email begging him to stop. That guy with a drinking problem, who’s also now the Secretary of War — that guy used to be a host on this network for years — and they’re over here acting like, “Wow, I can’t believe it, the Democrats did this.”

Piker has long sparked controversy for his bombastic and anti-American rhetoric, having claimed that the U.S. deserved the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the past. He more recently travelled to China, where he declared he has no patriotism for the U.S. and lauded their communist government as superior.

Jennings shared the clip of Piker’s comments and added, “Time to sue.”

Time to sue https://t.co/OZBts6f3Fw — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 9, 2026

Others on the right were quick to point out the differences between Graham Platner’s Nazi-era tattoo and Hegseth’s Jerusalem Cross, which is a medieval Crusader symbol that has also been linked to extremist groups.

The Washington Examiner’s David Harsanyi reacted, “Not surprised Hasan Piker makes no distinction between a Jerusalem Cross and a Nazi tat.”

Not surprised Hasan Piker makes no distinction between a Jerusalem Cross and a Nazi tat. https://t.co/RGO36Ex7GW — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 9, 2026

Mark Hemingway of RealClearInvestigations also argued, “Hegseth could sue him for libel over this.”

Hegseth could sue him for libel over this. https://t.co/QaqsArKvIH — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 9, 2026

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