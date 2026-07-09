Lawyer For Ex-Olympian Charged With Vandalizing Reflecting Pool Warns ‘Every American Is at Risk’

The lawyer representing the ex-Olympian charged with vandalizing the Reflecting Pool warned that his client’s case sets an “alarming” precedent for Americans.

On Thursday, 67-year-old David Hearn pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony destruction of property. Prosecutors alleged that Hearn, a former Olympic canoeist, caused approximately $1,000 in damages to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool by ripping out the lining at the bottom.

The landmark has become the subject of intense scrutiny in recent weeks due to President Donald Trump’s expensive renovation project. Shortly after the project was completed, algae began to appear and the lining rose to the surface. In response to critics calling the project a failure, Trump officials have instead blamed detractors and claimed the pool has been vandalized. Hearn was one of multiple arrests that have been made in connection with the alleged sabotage.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Norm Eisen — Hearn’s attorney — explained why Hearn’s case could be bad for all Americans:

If Mr. Hearn can be charged with a felony for touching the reflecting pool, every American is at risk, and every American should be alarmed about this prosecution. This indictment reflects the administration’s effort to scapegoat Davey and to shift blame for their own failures. We will litigate these issues vigorously. We have confidence in our justice system to see through this misuse of government power against an ordinary American based on a false and politicized narrative.

While taking questions, Eisen said he anticipated receiving “substantial discovery” and claimed the evidence would prove that Hearn is innocent.

Watch above via C-SPAN

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