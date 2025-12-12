‘Shocking’: Fox’s Jennifer Griffin Reacts to Three Top Cybersecurity Jobs Left Open by Trump

In a Friday post on X, Fox Chief National Security correspondent Jennifer Griffin called President Donald Trump’s decision to leave vacant three top cybersecurity jobs “shocking” before offering the reminder that there has still been “no explanation” as to why the nation’s top cybersecurity official was fired earlier this year.

Griffin was replying to a post from Representative Don Bacon (R-NE), a former Air Force general, that announced the White House’s decision to withdraw its nominee for the Deputy Director of the National Security Agency, Joe Francescon. Bacon wrote, “This means the top two positions at NSA and the four-star commander at Cyber Command will remain vacant for 8 months and counting…. We are at Cyber War every day, and the inability to get leaders in place is gross negligence.”

Bacon went on to blame the chaos on “infighting in the White House and the involvement of whacky Laura Loomer in hiring.”

“Shocking,” wrote Griffin in her reply to Bacon’s post. “And still no explanation as to why Gen Tim Haugh was fired by the Pentagon chief earlier this year for no reason… All of this happening while the US is under almost constant threat of Cyber attack by the Russians and Chinese, among others.”

In late April, Trump suddenly ousted Air Force Gen. Tim Haugh — a four-star general with a 33-year career who led the Pentagon’s Cyber Command — with neither the White House nor the Pentagon ever explaining the decision.

As for the White House “infighting” to which Bacon is referring, Trump-ally Laura Loomer celebrated the news of Francescon’s withdrawal, writing Friday on X that his nomination was revoked “following my months-long investigation that exposed Francescon’s 2023 campaign donations to rabidly anti-Trump Democrat Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO).”

“Another LOOMERED SCALP,” she further touted.

Notably, reports after Haugh’s firing suggested a meeting between Trump and Loomer may have also been behind the general’s sudden departure in April.