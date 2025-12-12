Fox Host Stuns Co-Hosts By Urging Them to Buy a Fake Christmas Tree to Support Data Centers

Fox Business Network’s Dagen McDowell horrified her co-hosts on The Big Money Show on Friday when she urged them to free up land to power AI data centers by purchasing fake Christmas trees.

Her comments came after a report on a Maryland Christmas tree farm that’s in the path of a proposed 67-mile transmission line that would power artificial intelligence data centers in northern Virginia. The idea of the $424 million project is “devastating” to some farmers who say they’ll lose millions in land and business.

The developer told Fox Business that without the transmission line, “families face higher costs, grid congestion, and real risks to reliability.”

“So, this is just putting transmission lines over this property,” McDowell began. “I think that the United States would gladly saw off Maryland and kick it into the Atlantic Ocean if you don’t like it…They’re trying to blame AI, it’s not AI, it’s something else. It’s called growth and development of business.”

She continued, “If there is a need for electricity generation and a conduit like power lines to bring electricity to a densely populated area of business and growth like northern Virginia, then it is not about AI, it is about economic growth for the United States, number one. Number two, it is a tree farm, not growing food. The alternative would be, some liberals put some giant solar panels on that land, and you won’t be growing any Christmas trees either.”

“I’ve seen these; they are gross-looking,” co-host Brian Brenberg said of the towers and transmission lines. “This farm is going to lose all of its aesthetic appeal as a part of this.”

McDowell concluded, “Everybody needs to get on board. I just don’t — You know what? Buy a fake tree!”

The show’s co-hosts groaned at the suggestion, with Brenberg exclaiming, “A dagger in my heart!”

“I have a fake tree!” McDowell said over the disapproval. “I know, I can’t afford the tree!”

Watch the clip above via Fox Business Network’s The Big Money Show.