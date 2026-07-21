Just ahead of lunchtime in Washington, it was TACO Tuesday at the White House.

President Donald Trump appeared to back off on holding China accountable after he claimed last week that the regime meddled in the 2020 election.

The topic came up as the president faced reporters on Tuesday while welcoming Lebanon President Joseph Aoun to the White House.

“Mr. President, are you planning on putting any pressure or consequences on China for what you announced about them meddling in the 2020 election?” a reporter asked.

“Well, we’ll talk to them about it,” Trump replied, before suggesting that 2020 was “a long time ago” and China is a changed regime.

“It took place a long time ago,” he said. “I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then. But look, they do things, and we do things to them. We do things to them, too. It’s not a one-way street. But we’ll be talking to them.”

Trump has claimed for years that he was the victor in the 2020 election, and not Joe Biden.

On Thursday, he accused China of “sinister election meddling,” saying in a prime-time address to the nation that Beijing stole voter registration data of 220 million Americans by collecting stolen user data from millions of TikTok users, and using the data to create phony driver’s licenses.

“Over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files,” Trump said during his speech.

The president is scheduled to host his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the White House in September.

Watch above via Fox News.

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