Trump Blurts Out ‘Breaking News’ on His ‘Rigged Election’ Claim at Worldwide Presser

President Donald Trump blurted out what he called “breaking news” about his false “rigged election” claims at a worldwide press conference, promising there will be “prosecution.”

Trump delivered a lengthy and rambling speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

During one riff, the president bitterly complained about his 2020 election loss and appeared to divulge plans to prosecute unnamed participants:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It’s a war that should have never started, and it wouldn’t have started if the 2020 U.S. Presidential election weren’t rigged. It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that. They found out– people will soon be prosecuted for what they did. It’s probably breaking news, but it should be. It was a rigged election. You can’t have rigged elections. You need strong borders, strong elections, and ideally, a good press. I always say it, strong borders, strong elections, free, fair elections, and a fair media. The media is terrible. It’s very crooked, it’s very biased, terrible. But someday it’ll straighten out because it’s losing all credibility. Think of it. When I win in a landslide, a giant landslide. Won all seven swing states, won the popular vote, won everything. And I only get negative press. That means that it has no credibility. And if they’re going to get credibility, they’re going to have to be fair. So you need a fair press, but you also need those other elements.

President Trump has spent years falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him and/or “stolen” from him, despite President Joe Biden defeating Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party and dozens of court decisions — and despite consistent mockery even from some allies.

The president also referenced election conspiracies at his marathon press conference on Tuesday before his departure for Davos.

