‘Destroy Your Land! Destroy Your Land!’ Trump Berates ‘Stupid’ World Leaders for Buying Windmills

President Donald Trump berated world leaders over their approach to energy policy in a speech before the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, reserving special opprobrium for those who had invested in windmills.

“Because of my landslide election victory, the United States avoided the catastrophic energy collapse which befell every European nation that pursued the Green New Scam, perhaps the greatest hoax in history. The Green New Scam, windmills all over the place! Destroy your land! Destroy your land! Every time that goes around, you lose $1,000. You’re supposed to make money with energy, not lose money,” began Trump, who called out the leadership of Germany and the United Kingdom over the cost of electricity in their respective countries.

He continued:

There are windmills all over Europe, there are windmills all over the place, and they are losers. One thing I’ve noticed is that the more windmills a country has, the more money that country loses, and the worse that country is doing. China makes almost all of the windmills, and yet I haven’t been able to find any wind farms in China. Did you ever think of that? It’s a good way of looking at it. They’re smart, China’s very smart. They make them, they sell them for a fortune. They sell them to the stupid people that buy them. But they don’t use them themselves. They put up a couple of big wind farms, but they don’t use them. They just put them up to show people what they could look like. They don’t spin, they don’t do anything. They use the thing called coal, mostly. But China goes with the coal, they go with oil and gas. They’re starting to look at nuclear a little bit. And they’re doing just fine. They make a fortune selling the windmills, though. And I think really that’s one that they wouldn’t be surprised if it stopped. They are shocked that it continues to go. They’re very friendly with me, they’re shocked that people continue to buy those damn things. They kill the birds, they ruin your landscapes. Other than that, I think they’re fabulous, by the way. Stupid people buy them.

Watch above via Fox News.