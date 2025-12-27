President Donald Trump wants to see the Department of Justice focusing its time on “election fraud” rather than releasing files related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday night to complain once again about the Epstein files following the DOJ announcing they have more than one million more files to release.

“Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax. When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc.,” the president wrote.

Thousands of Epstein files have been released by DOJ thus far and they have said they need weeks more to fully comply with a law signed by Trump and passed through Congress forcing the release of the files. The administration technically missed the deadline earlier this month to release all of the files and critics have noted the heavy amount of redactions in the files actually released.

In his Truth Social post, Trump insisted it was the Democrats who “worked” with Epstein and not Republicans — despite the president’s own friendship at one point with Epstein.

“The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country! The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein – Just another Witch Hunt!!!” he wrote.

The post was in response to a Christmas message on Epstein in which Trump raged at “sleazebags” who “loved” Epstein until things got “too hot.”

“Of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so,” he wrote.