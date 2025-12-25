Trump Sends Cryptic Message to Democrats: ‘Enjoy What May Be Your Last Merry Christmas!’

President Donald Trump urged Democrats to “enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas” in a cryptic message on Thursday.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth,” wrote Trump, who was previously considered to be one of Epstein’s closest friends:

…only to “drop him like a dog” when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so. When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife “Republican,” Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story – a total Scam – and had nothing to do with “TRUMP.” The Failing New York Times, among many others, was forced to apologize for their bad and faulty Election “Reporting,” even to the point of losing many subscribers due to their highly inaccurate (FAKE!) coverage. Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!!

He concluded, “Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas! President Donald J. Trump.”

The president issued a separate Christmas message, lashing out at his political enemies on Christmas Eve.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly,” Trump wrote. “We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K’s, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected.”

He also attacked late-night host Stephen Colbert in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, calling him a “dead man walking” and urging CBS to “put him to sleep.”