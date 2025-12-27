Included among the thousands of documents the Department of Justice has released related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein are more than 1,000 Amazon receipts that give a glimpse into the late billionaire’s world.

Among the DOJ documents released thus far, 1,006 Amazon receipts from 2014-2019 for Epstein are included and they include everything from school girl uniforms to books about President Donald Trump to junk food.

Epstein ordered a number of school girl uniforms from the uniform company Cherokee in 2018 and similar purchases include a girls uniform skirt from Tommy Hilfiger and fully body dresses. Also purchased in 2018 was a Sonic prostate massager for $61.50.

The billionaire had a thing for binoculars, ordering a total of seven to his Manhattan home in five years. Another odd item among his clothing purchases was a mock prison uniform, ordered in 2018 just 10 months before Epstein was taken into police custody.

Epstein was a registered sex offender who died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges. The DOJ has said it has more than one million documents still to release following Congress voting in favor of releasing the files.

The Amazon receipts also revealed a sweet tooth and some particular reading habits. The late billionaire regularly ordered food items like Ring Dings, Devils Dogs, Twinkies, etc.

His reading list from 2014-2019 showed he had a significant interest in two subjects: himself and Trump.

Epstein’s most ordered book was Filthy Rich, a 2016 James Patterson book centered on Epstein and his sex crimes. Epstein ordered the book five times.

Epstein was more interested in reading about his former friend Trump, ordering six books centered on him and his jump into politics, including Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff and Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House by Omarosa Manigault Newman.