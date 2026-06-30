Trump Does Victory Dance After Supreme Court Upholds Transgender Athlete Ban in Women’s Sports

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Tuesday morning after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of state bans on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

Taking to his Truth Social account moments after the ruling came down, Trump celebrated the decision.

“BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,” Trump said. “Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!”

Earlier Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled to uphold bans on transgender athletes in girls’ sports in the states of West Virginia and Idaho, arguing the laws do not violate the 14th Amendment or Title IX.

The court issued one opinion for two separate cases, West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox, which will have national implications as 25 additional U.S. states have similar bans for transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the 6-3 majority opinion, with the court’s three liberal justices writing dissents.

Trump also celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to side with a Republican challenge to campaign finance rules, saying: “The Supreme Court just took restrictions off political spending! A BIG WIN FOR REPUBLICANS and, more importantly, The First Amendment!”

Trump did not address the ruling on birthright citizenship — in which the high court tossed Trump’s executive order to end the practice in the U.S. — but he did post an article entitled, “Trump’s efforts to reverse birthright citizenship may succeed with or without SCOTUS.”

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