In an era of digital media retraction, Mediaite is continuing to grow. Not just with new partnerships and more original video but also in what is our bread and butter, written content. Traffic is strong, engagement is huge and yes, revenue is as high as it’s ever been.

So we’re thrilled to announce three new hires who have already joined the fold.

First up, Kathianne Boniello of the New York Post joins us as our new Weekend Editor — who will also play a crucial role on weekdays. A 19-year veteran of the Post, Kathianne worked her way up the ranks to become a leading editor there, and we are thrilled she is now bringing her decades of experience and knowledge to us here at Mediaite.

In addition, we’ve hired Stephanie Kaloi as a new Staff Writer. Stephanie comes to us from The Wrap and a variety of other outlets (she’s contributed to the BBC, the Guardian, and a number of other publications). Stephanie will take a leading role writing our newsletter, the Mediaite One Sheet, which aggregates all the key media newsletters, and will also do original feature reporting which is sure to have an impact throughout the industry.

And Jason Cohen has come on board as our Chief Digital Strategist. A former reporter for the Daily Caller, Jason has established himself as one of the most prolific news clippers in all of social media. His X account (@JasonJournoDC) has been a must-follow in recent years, with his choice of clips regularly going viral. Now, Jason will be bringing his unique finds and angles straight to Mediaite reporters and readers.

But there’s more. We are still hiring for at least three more positions as well.

We recently posted an opening for a brand new full-time job — a breaking news writer and on-camera talent. This hybrid position combines fast, sharp writing with a strong on-camera presence as we continue to build out our video offerings on YouTube. This will be a highly-visible role here at Mediaite and we are looking for a special multi-talented journalist.

And Mediaite has always prided itself on finding provocative voices across the ideological spectrum. To that end, we are also looking for a new conservative-leaning writer and a new liberal-leaning writer. The ideal candidates will be able to transition seamlessly from writing up the news of the day in evenhanded fashion to slinging fiery-yet-thoughtful takes under the opinion banner as well.

Are you the type of editorial writer who can change minds on the left or the right, and get people talking? Then please reach out.

Of course, we couldn’t bring in the type of talent that we have today without the growth at the site which starts with your continued support. It’s because of the enormous numbers of daily readers every day (and those thousands of comments on most stories) that we’re able to go after the big fish, and ultimately reel them in. As always, thank you all so much for reading.

And if you know anyone who would fit the bill for any of the open positions let us know at jobs@mediaite.com.

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