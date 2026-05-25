A string of recent unfavorable polls has led to President Donald Trump notching his lowest-ever job disapproval rating in one top aggregator’s average.

According to RealClearPolitics, which averages all major polls, Trump’s disapproval rating now sits at 58.3 percent. His previous low as president, in the RealClearPolitics average, was 57.6 percent — a number he reached shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

RealClearPolitics president Tom Bevan noted the low watermark for Trump in a post on X Monday.

Trump's disapproval rating today (58.3%) is higher than its highest point in his first term (57.9%), which occurred after January 6, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gNDgSMfIAs — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 25, 2026

To be clear, job disapproval is a slightly different metric than overall favorability. But the news isn’t particularly good for Trump on that front either. The president’s unfavorable rating, per RealClearPolitics, is currently 55.9 percent. That number previously got as high as 59.5 percent in the immediate aftermath of Jan. 6. Still, neither number bodes well for Trump — and, by extension, the GOP — at the ballot box this November.

The RealClearPolitics average has factored in a flood of new data in recent days. Most notably, the president has topped 60 percent disapproval in the Fox News and Reuters/Ipsos polls published in the past week. According to RealClearPolitics, all of the 21 most recent major polls have shown Trump’s disapproval at 55 percent or higher — including from pollsters such as Rasmussen Reports, which often delivers a more rosy outlook for the president. His approval rating in those 21 polls has been at 43 percent or below. Trump’s RCP approval currently stands at 39.8 percent, rapidly approaching his all-time low of 37.

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