SHOCK POLL: Trump Approval Craters to 33% in New AP Poll, Whopping 67% Disapprove

President Donald Trump received some rotten numbers on Tuesday when a new poll showed his approval rating at its lowest point since his second term in the White House began, due largely to how Americans perceive he is handling the economy and the Iran war.

The latest Associated Press—NORC poll showed Trump has a 33% approval rating. That’s down from 38% in the same poll last month and sets a new low point for him from a major poll during his second term, after it was previously a 36% approval rating from Reuters.

Trump also had a 67% disapproval rating in the nationwide AP-NORC poll, which was based on 25,986 web and phone respondents. The poll was from April 16-20. His approval rating varied wildly based on party affiliation, as you’d expect, with Republicans giving Trump a 68% approval rating, while only 3% of Dems gave the president a thumbs up and 23% of independents said he was doing a good job overall.

In particular, Dems and Independents said Trump is doing poorly on Iran; 4% of Dems and 21% of Independents approve of how he’s running Operation Epic Fury. And they also bashed him on the economy as well, with 3% of Democrats and 19% of Independents saying he’s doing well.

Overall, Trump has a 30% approval rating on the economy and 32% on the Iran war. Those figures are boosted by Republicans backing him on both — a little more than 2/3 of GOP voters approve of the war, and 62% approve of his job on the economy.

The AP-NORC poll mirrors the bad news Trump got from the latest NBC News poll last weekend, which gave him a 37% approval rating. The economy and the war were the two issues that hurt Trump the most in that poll as well.

One Trump voter who spoke to the AP on Tuesday said she regretted her vote because she felt “betrayed” by the president. Retired Air Force veteran Kathryn Bright said one of the main reasons she supported Trump was because she thought he was going to stop foreign wars — even as decades-old clips of Trump talking about attacking Iran have been circulating on social media.

“It’s like high school class president: ‘I’m gonna promise we are going to get pizza every single day,’” the 60-year-old Bright said. “Then as soon as they get elected they are like, ‘Oh, I lied.’”

Trump on Tuesday announced the U.S. and Iran had agreed to extend the two-week ceasefire that was set to expire on Wednesday.

The margin for error in the AP-NORC poll was 3.4%.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!