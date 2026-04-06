President Donald Trump kicked off his Monday afternoon press conference with a haunting threat against the Islamic regime, saying the country “could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.”

Trump addressed the media as he promised the day before, to speak about the latest developments in the war on Iran, including the rescue of two American military pilots shot down over the region last week.

Trump led the presser with Easter greetings, adding that “this is one of our better Easters. I think in a lot of different ways. I can say militarily, it’s been one of the best.”

The president went on to discuss what he called “one of the largest, most complex most harrowing combat searches — I guess you could call it a search-and-rescue misssion — ever attempted by the military.”

He said that the F-15 went down while participating in Operation Epic Fury, a mission in which U.S. forces are “doing unbelievably well,” and “at a level that nobody’s ever seen before.”

“The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” he added.

The presser came a day after Trump posted to his Truth Social platform on Easter Sunday: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!