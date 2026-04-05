President Donald Trump issued a grave new warning to Iran — threatening to strike the country’s bridges and power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday.

In a wild Truth Social post early Sunday, the president demanded the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — the all-important waterway through which much of the world’s oil supply passes — and vowed to go after Iran’s civilian infrastructure if the strait remains closed.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Trump has consistently threatened Iran’s civilian infrastructure in recent days — as he seeks the reopening of the strait in an effort to bring down the price of oil, which has skyrocketed since the beginning of the conflict.

“Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday. “Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!”

International law experts have warned that such an attack could constitute potential war crimes.

International law protects from attack objects indispensable to the survival of civilians, and the attacks threatened by Trump, if implemented, could entail war crimes,” a group of 100 experts warned in a letter published Thursday by Just Security.

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