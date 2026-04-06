Trump CIA Director Mocks ‘Humiliated’ Iranians After Stunning Rescue Mission

Central Intelligence Agency director John Ratcliffe mocked the “humiliated” Iranian regime during a Monday afternoon press conference about the daring mission to rescue a stranded American airman.

“At the president’s direction, we deployed both human assets and exquisite technologies that no other intelligence service in the world possesses to a daunting challenge comparable to hunting for a single grain of sand in the middle of a desert. This was also a race against the clock, as it was critical that we locate the downed aviator as quickly as possible, while at the same time keeping our enemies misdirected. For that reason, in addition to the human and technical assets deployed by the president to find our airmen, CIA executed a deception campaign to confuse the Iranians who were desperately hunting for our airman,” began Ratcliffe after being handed the floor by President Donald Trump.

He continued:

On Saturday morning, we achieved our primary objective by finding and providing confirmation that one of America’s best and bravest was alive and concealed in a mountain crevice — still invisible to the enemy, but not to the CIA. That confirmation was relayed by Secretary [Pete] Hegseth to the president, and the operation quickly moved to the execution phase. Following the successful exfiltration on Saturday night, our intelligence reflects that the Iranians were embarrassed and ultimately humiliated by the success of this audacious rescue mission. When the president asked me to lead the CIA, he made it clear: Get back to basics — no politics, no agendas. Tackle the hardest problems and execute the toughest missions. This president is about results. And now, that’s what his CIA is about, too.

Watch above via Fox News.

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