Trump Kicks Off Prayer Breakfast in WILD Fashion — Attacks Christian Conservative and Democrats

President Donald Trump kicked off Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast in wild fashion, attacking conservative, Christian Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), libertarian gadfly Thomas Massie (R-KY), and, of course, the Democratic Party.

Toward the beginning of his remarks, the president brought up the Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

“I get these calls from Mike [Johnson], ‘Sir, could you speak to so-and-so?’ Three o’clock in the morning. You know, we have two types. We have the type that goes along with us, and believes in us, and, they’re with us all the way. And that, I would say, is 95 percent, right? And then we have the type that needs a little love all the time, no matter what it is. For the easiest thing on religion or Republicanism, the easiest thing to pass, they always make it difficult, but they always get there,” mused Trump, who continued:

But I have to call them always at 3 in the morning. I’ll always get that call. ‘Sir, Speaker Johnson’s going.’ So I get on, ‘Hi, Mike, what’s up? What time is it?’ ‘Sir, it’s 3 in the morning.’ ‘Sir, we have nine names giving us difficulty. They want to have a phone call.’ I said, ‘All right, let’s go. Here we go!’ Same nine all the time, right? You know? “So I call up, I say, ‘Chip, how you doing, Chip?’ ‘Hello, sir. Sir, I can’t quite get there. I just don’t know. Could I come over for breakfast?’ You know, we have a nine o’clock vote, right? I said, ‘really, isn’t that r-?’ ‘Sir, I just-, you got to get me there, sir.’ ‘Let’s have breakfast, Chip. Great.’ Then I get others, pretty much the same nine. I don’t want to name too many, but I would. And they always get there. We have one that doesn’t get there, we have one guy. He’s an automatic no. No matter what, if we did welfare reform, if we did the greatest thing in history for religion, no matter what we did, no matter how good it is, greatest tax cuts in-, we just did the greatest tax cuts in history, he voted against. Now, no matter what we do, this moron, no matter what it is, we could put them all together. I think, Mike, what would you say the top five things? Name them. We’ll put them in one bill, and we’ll put them before, we’ll get 100% vote, except for this guy named Thomas Massie. There’s something wrong with him. We call him Rand Paul Jr. You know, it’s like, they just vote no. They love voting no. They think it’s good politically, the guy’s polling at about nine percent. It’s not good. But we have great support and we have a great support for religion. You know, I’ve done more for religion than any other president. When Paula was saying that it was so nice, I was proud of it, and I said, ‘That’s true!’ I told the people backstage what she said is true. Who else would say that, right? But it is true, but then I said, but that’s not saying much, because not too many presidents have done too much for religion, I want to tell you that. Certainly modern day, certainly modern day presidents, they didn’t, they bailed out on you. They bailed OUT, they want to be neutral, they wanna be neutral or against. You know, the Democrats are against. I don’t know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat, I really don’t. And I know we have some here today, and I don’t know why they’re here, because they certainly don’t give us their vote. I certainly know that we’re not going to be convincing them to vote for a little thing called voter ID.

